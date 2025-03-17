Tax Filing Deadline Approaching April 15th

March 17, 2025

It’s tax time and individuals and businesses who haven’t filed yet have about another month left to do so.



The deadline this year is April 15th.



Michigan Department of Treasury Spokeswoman Ron Leix said individuals can go to a preparer, do taxes themselves through an E-file service provider, or use a paper form.



Leix told WHMI they encourage individuals to file electronically – which creates a system where people won’t make as many errors that’s easy and the software walks them through it. He noted that more than 90% of those who file their Michigan individual tax returns do so through E-filing.



Leix noted there are some key things that have happened that they want to remind taxpayers about.



The Michigan Earned Income Tax Credit for working families is now at 30%. He said last year that got moved from 6% to 30% - so if someone is at low to moderate income and they qualify, they could see less tax owed or see a bump in their refund. Last year, the average credit was around $836.



The retirement rollback is also continuing, which Leix said is a little bit complicated so if somebody qualifies for that they should make sure they work with a tax preparer or work through their E-filing software to make sure they get the benefit that meets their taxing situation.



Leix said the state is “cranking out the returns” and the average refund has been a little over $1,000. As for any refunds, he said they are typically issued within four weeks from when a return is received by the state through E-filing. Paper filing takes little longer, usually around 8 weeks.



More information is available in the provided link.