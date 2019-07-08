Get a Literal & Figurative Taste of Brighton This Weekend

July 8, 2019

The 7th annual Taste of Brighton Festival is set this weekend.



Set to run Friday and Saturday from 10am to 10pm both days, the event will include live music to restaurant taste testing and outdoor shopping. Organizer Thaddeus McGaffey says the Taste of Brighton helps to boost the city’s image and offers a chance to engage the community. Activities include a dunk tank, street performers, and live music starting at 5pm. New this year will be a shuttle service from both Brighton High School and the Meijer Park and Ride lot.



Complete details are available through the link below. (JB/JK)