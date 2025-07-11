Taste of Brighton This Weekend

July 11, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Taste of Brighton returns this weekend, kicking off at noon Friday along Main Street.



"It's all local vendors. It's a showcase of what Brighton has to offer. So you have shopping, retail. You have food. You have service businesses that showcase what they do," said the Running Lab's Ken Larscheid, chair of the Believe in Brighton Board.



"We have a lot more kids activities than we've ever had. And tons of music. We have three different stages. We have one on each end of the street, and the main stage at the AMP by the mill pond."



Free LETS shuttle parking is available to and from three sites -- including Brighton High School, Meijer and the Brighton Education Community Center building on Spencer.



"We had 1,700 people use shuttles last year and we added an extra one this year," said Larscheid. "Yes, parking gets full downtown, but the shuttles will get you there. If you want to go straight to any one of those locations, they're going to be running every five to seven minutes."



Taste of Brighton wraps up with the city's first fireworks display at the mill pond Saturday night.



Photos courtesy of Taste of Brighton.