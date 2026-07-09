Taste of Brighton Takes Over Main Street This Weekend

July 9, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Taste of Brighton returns to Main Street this Friday and Saturday, showcasing restaurants, retailers and other businesses the city has to offer, on top of live music, kids activities and back by popular demand, fireworks at the Mill Pond.



"We have the biggest vendor presentation with local businesses this year that we have ever had, with 83," said Michelle Roy, chair of Believe of Brighton, which is putting on the event.



"These are local, Brighton-based brick-and-mortar businesses coming into Main Street. Food vendors. Retail. Some service organizations and things like that."



Taste of Brighton runs 12 pm to 11 pm Friday, July 10 and 10 am to 11 pm Saturday, July 11.



"We have kids areas that go all day, with bouncers and Home Depot, SELCRA, water balloon tosses. We have pie eating contests. Jumpin' All-Stars will be performing. We have some cardio drumming and children dance parties, story times," Roy added.



Live music will be staged on both the east end of Main Street by Grand River, and west end near the train tracks.



"Miranda & The M80s will bring us into the fireworks display at 10 pm (Saturday) and wrap up the festival at 11 pm," said Roy.



The Brighton Historical Society also will host a cemetery tour.



Free parking and shuttle service by LETS from Brighton High School, Meijer and the Spencer Road Park N Ride.



Click below for more information.