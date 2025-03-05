40-Day Target Boycott Begins After DEI Reversal

March 5, 2025

A 40-day boycott of national retailer Target starts today.



The effort comes as corporations, governments, and other major institutions face pressure to roll back their diversity, equity, and inclusion or DEI policies amid a backlash from the Trump administration and Republican-led state governments.



Groups and individuals are organizing lengthy boycotts to protest companies that have reduced their DEI initiatives, and to oppose Trump’s moves to abolish all federal DEI programs and policies.



Retailers such as Target, Walmart, and Amazon have backed away from their DEI commitments.



Target announced in January that it was ending its hiring, supplier recruitment and promotion goals for women, members of racial minority groups, LGBTQ+ people, veterans and people with disabilities. Target is the 7th largest retailer in the United States per the National Retail Federation and previously had a reputation as an inclusion ally.



Now, supporters and angry customers are boycotting Target stores and the launch coincides with the beginning of Lent. Today marks Ash Wednesday, the beginning of Lent, and some faith leaders have endorsed the protest. Atlanta-based Pastor/Reverend Jamal Bryant is spearheading the 40-day consumer “fast” for Target.



Some other companies named for reversing their DEI policies include Lowe’s, Disney, McDonald’s, Tractor Supply, PepsiCo, and Harley-Davidson.



Costco was praised for standing behind its diversity, equity, and inclusion programs as well as Apple, Ben & Jerry’s, Delta Airlines, e.l.f. Cosmetics, and JPMorgan Chase & Co.



The boycotts have received support but also criticism – inspiring suggestions for counter-protest shopping sprees.



