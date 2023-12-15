Tanger Outlets in Howell Offers Extended Holiday Hours
December 15, 2023
April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com
Stores at Tanger Outlets in Howell are open for extended holiday hours, starting this Sunday, Dec. 17 through Tuesday, Dec. 26.
With over 60 stores, Tanger Outlets is known to be one of the busiest shopping areas in Livingston County, especially during the holiday season.
Extended Holiday Shopping Hours include:
Sunday, Dec. 17 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 18 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 19 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 20 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 21 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 22 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 23 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Christmas Eve, Dec. 24 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Christmas Day, Dec. 25 CLOSED
Tuesday, Dec. 26 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Tanger Outlets is located at 1475 N Burkhart Rd., Howell MI 48855
