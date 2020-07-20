Armed Robbery Reported At Tanger Outlet Center

July 20, 2020

By Jessica Mathews/News@whmi.com





A man has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery at the Tanger Outlet Center in Howell Township this morning.



Deputies with the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to an armed robbery that occurred around 10:30am. A 36-year-old Milford woman had just arrived at the outlet mall and was removing her two young children, a 3-year-old and an 11-month-old, from the vehicle when a male subject approached her. She stated that he had a knife and demanded her purse. A press release states the woman gave the subject her purse and he left on foot and she watched as he got into a gray Honda. She then called 911 as she watched the Honda. A deputy was already on the Tanger Outlet Mall property when he was dispatched and located the suspect sitting in his car. As the deputy approached the Honda, the suspect fled the scene after the deputy activated is emergency lights. The deputy pursued the Honda westbound on I-96 from M-59 until it exited at Fowlerville Road. After it exited, the Sheriff’s Office says deputies were able to get the car stopped without incident with the assistance from a MSP Trooper out of the Brighton Post. The suspect was described as a 21-year-old West Bloomfield man. He was lodged at the Livingston County Jail.



The Sheriff's Office was assisted by the MSP Brighton Post and Fowlerville Police. The incident is currently under investigation.