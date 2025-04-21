Tanger Outlet Center Now Kensington Valley Outlets

April 21, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com







A popular outlet mall in the WHMI listening area is under new ownership.



The Tanger Outlet Center off Burkhart Road in Howell Township is now “Kensington Valley Outlets”.



New signage is already up with the new name.



The center was acquired by Bloomfield Hills-based Lormax Stern Development Company. Its website states the company is a “fully integrated commercial real estate firm specializing in the acquisition, development, and operational oversight of Commercial Properties throughout the United States”.



Lormax Stern owns other retail centers that include Green Oak Village Place, Northville Village Center, Crossroads Village in Canton, and Macomb Mall.



This story was first reported by The Livingston Post.



Massages seeking comment have been placed by WHMI with the company.





Photos: www.kensingtonvalleyoutlets.com and Google Street View