Suspect Bound Over For Tanger Armed Robbery

September 19, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





A West Bloomfield man has been bound over on charges in connection with an armed robbery that happened earlier this summer at the Tanger Outlet Center in Howell Township. Deputies with the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the outlet center around 10:30am on July 20th.



A 36-year-old Milford woman had just arrived and was removing her two children, a 3-year-old and an 11-month-old, from the vehicle when a male subject approached her. She stated that he had a knife and demanded her purse. A press release reports that the woman gave the suspect her purse and he got into a gray Honda. She called 911, and a deputy who was already on the Tanger Outlet Center property was dispatched and located the man sitting in his car. As the deputy approached and activated his emergency lights, the suspect fled the scene, entering westbound I-96, and exiting at Fowlerville Road. After it exited, the Sheriff’s Office says deputies were able to stop the vehicle without incident. They were assisted at the scene by a Michigan State Police Trooper out of the Brighton Post and Fowlerville Police.



The suspect, identified at 21-year old Adrian Harrell of West Bloomfield was arrested and charged with armed robbery and 3rd degree fleeing a police officer. This week, a probable cause conference was held in Livingston County Court, in which he was bound over to circuit court on the armed robbery charge. Future dates has not been set.