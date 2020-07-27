Small Addition Approved For Wedding Barn Project

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com







A wedding barn project in Brighton Township is being expanded slightly as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.



At a recent virtual meeting of the Board of Trustees, a revised site plan and amended conditional zoning agreement were approved for the Tandale Nature Barn located at 2605 Old US-23. Property owner David LeClair’s project includes a 5,400-square-foot modern rustic wedding barn, storage barn, two wedding venue sites and a tree house on the site. The board approval was related to a small addition as LeClair will add 650-squre-feet to the rear of the barn to be able to space out tables due to COVID-19.



Township Planner Kelly Mathews told the board all other conditions in the conditional zoning agreement remain including the sewer assessment and other items originally approved by the board. The project was approved last year by board in September and then the CZA in October. Mathews said work is ongoing, the garage is done and the barn underway. She said with COVID-19, the applicant just wanted to add a small addition to the rear of the barn – adding the Planning Commission reviewed the project and was ok with the revised site plan.



LeClair was in the audience but did not make any comments. The board approved the amended agreement and plans 6-0, with Trustee Lucille Weaire absent.