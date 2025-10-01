Tamela Peterson Ordered to Serve 2 Days in Oakland County Jail for Bond Violation

October 1, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



The owner of the Oxford Center will serve two days in jail after a bond violation.



During a court appearance on Tuesday, there were two motions regarding 58-year-old Tamela Peterson. Peterson is one of several defendants charged with the death of 5-year-old Thomas Cooper. Cooper was killed when the hyperbaric chamber he was in exploded.



The first was to allow testimony through Zoom for a preliminary exam, which the judge allowed. The witness who would testify online would need to fly in from California, which the court would need to pay for. The prosecution said they do plan to have the witness appear in person if the case moves to trial.



The bond non-compliance issue was presented in August, at which point Peterson was notified and her attorney was given time to investigate further. According to the testimony during Tuesday’s hearing, Peterson sold a gun in June, failing to comply with a court order that required her to surrender all her firearms to the court. She did admit fault and waived her right to a hearing about the violation.



The judge said that despite Peterson adhering to the conditions of her bond and home confinement, “this type of allegation is very concerning to the court” because of the simple rule to follow.



Peterson will serve her two-day sentence at the Oakland County Jail.



Any additional violations could result in changes to Peterson’s bond. She is next expected in court on Dec. 1.



WDIV posted the entire appearance on their YouTube page, which is linked below.