Talking is Teaching Builds Literacy Skills at LACASA Center

December 17, 2025

Miranda Richardson / news@whmi.com



The LACASA Center is providing the tools and resources needed to help children improve their literacy skills through a national campaign called Talking is Teaching.



The organization has partnered with the Livingston Educational Service Agency to expand its early literacy support. The goal is to sharpen language skills by talking, reading, and singing.



“Our hope is to empower all of our families and community members to TALK, READ, and SING as a way to support the language and literacy development of our youngest children in the county,” said Melissa Marie, LESA’s Assistant Superintendent for Early Learning.



Talking is Teaching supports both parents and children with early development. The mission is to help children build a foundation for future success in school.



