Talking Crosswalks Installed at Grand River, Michigan Ave in Howell

October 20, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



New talking crosswalks are installed in downtown Howell, specifically the intersection of Grand River and Michigan Avenue.



Cheryl Lindner, who is legally blind, started the push for better accessibility downtown about three years ago.



"MDOT actually is the one who had to do them, but Howell Public Works, Ray, is the one who had to go to the businesses. He was wonderful," she told WHMI News. "It's a couple years late, but better late than never."



Lindner says crossing at Grand River and Michigan Ave. is the most dangerous intersection for herself, and others like her, and she's hoping the new talking crosswalks will help.



"I know there are other visually-impaired people who use a cane in downtown Howell, and they're really excited about it also," she added. "I'm just so happy that it has finally come top pass, and that one person can make a difference."