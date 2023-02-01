Talent Fund Grants Awarded to Livingston County Businesses

February 1, 2023

April O'Neil / news@whmi.com



The Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity announced nearly 750 Michigan businesses will receive “Going PRO Talent Fund” grants as part of an initiative to support high-skilled employees.



A few grant recipients are located in Livingston County, including:



- Medilodge of Howell

- Medilodge of Livingston

- Dunnage Engineering

- Leigh Harter Speech Services, PLLC

- Liverpool FC IA Michigan

- MS Ultrasonic Technology, LLC

- TG Fluid Systems

- Thai Summit America Corp

- Trilogy Health Services- The Willows at Howell

- Ventra Fowlerville LLC



This year, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced a total of $47.000.000 in Going PRO grants will be awarded to Michigan businesses.



Since launching in 2014, the grants have supported nearly 170,000 workers with local hiring opportunities, training, and strong wages.



LEO makes Going PRO Talent Fund awards available through Michigan Works! Agencies (MWAs), where employers have the opportunity to voice hiring and training strategies for their businesses.



Additional funding will be available through the second cycle of Talent Fund awards starting this spring.