Take These Steps to Keep Chicks and Ducklings Healthy

April 2, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



Are you adding baby poultry to your home this spring?



The Michigan Departments of Agriculture and Rural Development and Health and Human Services are encouraging people starting a new flock or adding to their existing one to take steps to keep everyone healthy.



“Prevention is a key strategy for maintaining flock health,” State Veterinarian Dr. Nora Wineland said. “By taking a series of precautions, people can make sure they are not spreading germs among their birds. Bird owners can also make sure harmful germs are not being transferred from them to their birds or from their birds to other animals or wildlife to themselves. Healthy poultry makes for healthy people.



Officials said highly pathogenic avian influenza, also known as bird flu, is highly contagious and can be easily spread not only to wildlife but between flocks of domestic birds.



While the CDC says the public health risk for bird flu remains low, it is possible for people to catch the illness. Since 2024, there have been 70 confirmed cases in the U.S. and one death. Most of those cases have been associated with bigger poultry and dairy operations, but some have been caused by backyard flocks.



“Backyard poultry owners should be aware birds can carry germs impacting both animal and human health, including Salmonella and highly pathogenic avian influenza,” Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, MDHHS Chief Medical Executive, said. “While the risk to the public remains low with avian influenza, simple steps like washing your hands after handling birds or after cleaning the coops are essential to reducing the spread of disease and keeping germs out of your household. Taking these precautions protects both animal and family health.”



Salmonella can also be cause for concern with backyard flocks.



The bacteria was responsible for outbreaks traced to backyard flocks that caused 470 people to get sick across 48 states in 2024, according to the CDC.



Experts say even birds that look healthy and clean can carry Salmonella.



Officials recommend taking the following steps to you and your birds healthy:



Preventing contact between domestic poultry and wild birds by bringing poultry indoors to a barn/coop or ensuring their outdoor area is fully enclosed.



Washing your hands before and after handling birds and/or their eggs as well as when moving between different coops.



DIsinfecting boots and other gear when moving between coops.



Not sharing equipment or other gear when moving between coops.



Cleaning and disinfecting equipment and other supplies between uses. If it cannot be disinfected, discard it.



Using well or municipal water as drinking water for birds.



Keeping poultry feed secure so there is no contact between the feed/feed ingredients and wild birds or rodents.



Not touching birds to your face.



Keeping poultry away from areas where food or drink is prepared, served or stored.



Contacting your veterinarian if there are ever any questions related to the health of your animals.



Monitoring your flock for unusual deaths, a drop in egg production, a significant decrease in water consumption or an increase in sick birds.



MDARD should be contacted immediately if bird flu is suspected. Their day-time phone number is 800-292-3939 and the after-hours phone number is 517-373-0440.



It is also recommended to remain outdoors when cleaning any equipment related to raising or caring for poultry. Cleaned equipment should be stored in an area that cannot be accessed by wild birds or rodents.