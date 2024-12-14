Take a Trolley to See Fenton's Holiday Light Tour This Weekend

December 14, 2024

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



There’s a new holiday tradition in the city of Fenton this weekend.



The Fenton Trolley Holiday Lights Tour is running Saturday and Sunday, giving the public a unique way to see houses and businesses decorated throughout the city.



The tour started last weekend and wraps up this weekend.



Communications Director Tessa Stickel said the idea of the tour came together as a way to bring the community together. Before Covid-19, the city had a lot of traditions and events, but a lot of them never restarted. They also wanted a way to encourage people to hop on the free trolley.



She said the tour gives people a chance to see lights and decorations in a new way, which is something many families do every year.



To help encourage participation and friendly competition around town, one house and one business along the route will also receive an award by the Beautification Commission. The judges will be riding the trolleys this weekend to determine which house and business are decorated the best.



There are two loops, North and South, along with three places to get on the trolleys.



Trolleys will be making stops at Fenton Village Marketplace, which is outside Family Farm and Home and Leos, every half hour, giving people a chance to plan what time they’ll be hopping on. There are also stops at the Dauner House and The Railyard.



“Feel free to get on and off the trolley throughout the tour hours for easy holiday shopping or dinner on the go,” the City of Fenton’s website said.



Depending on where someone gets on the trolley, Stickel said the whole tour can take anywhere from one to two hours to complete both loops. Getting on at one of the three trolley stations for both loops will be a shorter trip.



Trolley hours are 11 a.m. until 11 p.m., but the best time to see the lights are at dusk or later. Stickel said anytime after 4 p.m. should be a good time to get on the trolleys. The trolleys will get busier as the night goes on, with the peak times being after 7 p.m. She said for people looking to avoid waits, earlier is better.



For more information, including a map of the loops, visit the link below.