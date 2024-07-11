Sylvan Twp Cancels Do Not Drink Water Advisory

July 11, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



The water safety concern at Sylvan Township has been investigated and resolved. Residents can stop using bottled water and resume normal household water use.



Water samples collected on July 8, 2024, meet state water quality standards. Now that normal water consumption can resume, residents are encouraged to flush your home plumbing systems and appliances.



Other corrective actions taken by the township include purging the water storage tanks, replacing treatment chemicals, inspecting plant components, testing plant operations, repairing damaged components, flushing water mains, and securing the plant site. Sylvan Township will continue to work with state officials to increase the security at the water treatment plant.



A 33-year-old Belleville man is custody for the break-in.



Report any suspicious activity including tampering with water infrastructure (hydrants, water plant, water tower, utility vaults, etc). Contact Sylvan Township at 734-475-8890 ext. 112 if you have any questions or concerns about the water.