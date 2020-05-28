Genoa Township Standoff Ends Peacefully

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Multiple police and fire agencies responded to a situation in the Sylvan Glen Estates manufactured home community in Genoa Township Wednesday.



The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Sylvan Glen Estates mobile home community in the area of Grand River and Hubert for a welfare check around 4pm. The entrance was blocked off to traffic. Information was received that a 56-year-old woman claimed to have a firearm and was threatening harm to herself, and anyone else who approached her home. The Sheriff’s Office says the crisis resolution team was activated and through the use of a negotiator, the woman voluntarily came out of her home and was taken in to protective custody. The situation was de-escalated by 6:30pm and the woman was referred for a psych evaluation and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.



The Sheriff’s Office says no charges are being requested at this time. Assisting on scene were Michigan State Police, Brighton City Police, Green Oak Township Police, Hamburg Township Police, the Brighton Area Fire Department and Livingston County EMS.