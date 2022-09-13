Fairgoers Should Take Precautions At Fairs

September 13, 2022

Fairgoers are reminded to take precautions at events featuring swine exhibits.



The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has found a human case of Influenza A (H1N2)v in the state. They are recommending that fairgoers take precautions to prevent getting infected at upcoming fairs.



There was a confirmed case on September 9th in a fairgoer who had contact with a swine at a fair in Berrien County. The fair was held from August 15th to the 20th.



Michiganders should take the following steps to protect themselves and prevent the spread of any illness. Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth. Wash your hands often with soap and water. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.



Symptoms of swine influenza in people are similar to the seasonal flu. Currently, there are no vaccines for swine influenza, and the seasonal flu vaccine will not protect against it.



