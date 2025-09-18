Swim Area Designations Expiring Across Michigan Lakes

September 18, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is warning the public that swim area designations are expiring.



The DNR began the process of removing swim buoys and the Great Lake flag system from many state park beaches after Labor Day. They said once the markers are removed, the area is no longer considered a designated swim area.



Beaches remain open to the public, but officials said swimming is not recommended. Those heading to the beach should pay attention to weather and weather conditions.



Swim buoys mark the boundaries of swim areas, which help identify locations of water less than 5 feet in depth and have lower risks of dangerous currents and waves. DNR staff inspect the areas about every two weeks and make any needed adjustments to maintain the safety of swimmers.



On-shore rescue equipment and safety signage will remain on the shoreline through at least Oct. 1. The emergency notification system at Grand Haven State Park will also remain active. It automatically notifies 911 when the ring is pulled or the “call for help” button is pushed.



“Due to high winds, waves and rapidly changing water temperatures during the off-season, buoys are typically installed before Memorial Day weekend and removed after Labor Day,” Pat Whalen, Plainwell District Supervisor for the DNR Parks and Recreation Division, said. “The flag system is also removed until the buoyed swim areas are established the next season.”



The link below includes more information, including tips on how to safely visit the Great Lakes, buoyed swim beach locations, Great Lakes currents and more.