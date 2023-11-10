SWAT Team Responds to Police Situation in Hartland Township

November 10, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



A heavy police presence was reported in Hartland Township due to an incident that began just before 11:00 a.m. Friday. The standoff situation required multiple emergency crews at the scene, including Livingston County SWAT.



The intersection of Old-US-23 at Bergin Road in Hartland Township remains closed as of 2:30 p.m.



Drivers are advised to avoid the area until it has been cleared.



Multiple emergency vehicles blocked the area and a police helicopter was also present.



No timeline has been provided on when the intersection will reopen to traffic.



More information will be released as it is made public by the Livingston County Sheriff's Office.