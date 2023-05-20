Bridge Work On Northbound US-23 & Hill Road

May 20, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Bridge work is continuing on US-23 in the Grand Blanc area.



The Michigan Department of Transportation is completing additional steel repairs on the US-23 bridge over Swartz Creek. Crews have also closed lanes on Hill Road over US-23 to complete epoxy seal coating.



The work was postponed in 2022 while crews addressed bridge repairs following a high-load hit.



A single-lane closure is in effect on northbound US-23 at Swartz Creek while Hill Road is reduced to one lane in each direction for epoxy seal coating. Delays are expected and drivers should seek alternate routes.



The work will complete steel repairs and provide a sealed surface coating to extend the life of both structures.



The estimated completion date is next Thursday, May 25th.



Photo: Google Street View.