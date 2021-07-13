Paving Project On Swarthout Road Starts Wednesday

July 13, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Motorists can expect more delays in portions of Hamburg Township this week.



A paving project is scheduled to begin Wednesday on Swarthout Road from Kice Drive to Pettysville Road. The work is expected to be completed by Thursday but is weather-dependent. The Livingston County Road Commission advises that there is expected to be a high traffic impact associated with the project. Traffic will be directed one way only westbound from Pettysville Road toward Kice Drive.



A route sketch is provided.