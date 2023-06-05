Swarthout Road Closure This Week

June 5, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A portion of a busy road in Putnam Township will be closed to thru-traffic this week for a limestone project.



The Livingston County Road Commission advises that crews will be placing limestone on Swarthout Road between D-19 and Kice Drive.



The project is scheduled to begin around 7am, and wrap up by 4:30pm on Friday.



Only local traffic will be permitted on that portion of Swarthout Road.



Motorists are advised to find alternate routes as delays are possible.