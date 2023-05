Drainage Work On Swarthout Road To Cause Delays

May 10, 2023

Some road work could cause delays for motorists in Putnam Township today and tomorrow.





Drainage work is being done on Swarthout Road between D-19 and Chambers Road.



The Livingston County Road Commission advises that Swarthout Road will be open to local traffic only and motorists should expect delays. An alternate route is advised.



The project is expected to get underway around 8:30am today and wrap up by 3pm Thursday.