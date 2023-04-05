Suspects Charged In Costco Liquor Theft Back In Court

April 5, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Court hearings were held Tuesday for two women charged in connection with stealing liquor from the Costco store in Green Oak Township.



31-year-old Kaiesha Sutton and 44-year-old Laticka Chambers are both charged with organized retail crime and 1st degree retail fraud. Sutton is also facing a separate count of unarmed robbery.



The charges are tied to an incident on March 9th in which Green Oak Township Police were called out on a report of three suspects stealing liquor from the Costco store. They were said to have entered the store and began selecting and eventually concealing nine bottles of Remy Martin cognac valued at $674.91. The three tried to flee but were quickly apprehended.



Police said two of the suspects were responsible for a similar incident at Costco on March 6th where approximately $701.88 in various alcohol was stolen. They are also believed to be tied to similar thefts at several stores in southeast Michigan.



Police earlier stated the third suspect was released from the scene after it was determined she had no knowledge of or involvement in the actual theft.



Meanwhile, court records show probable cause conferences were held for Sutton and Chambers. Both are due back in court for exams on April 17th.