Suspended EMS Director Now Under State Investigation

November 19, 2019

The suspended head of the Livingston County EMS department is also now under investigation by state officials.



EMS Director Jeff Boyd was placed on unpaid leave October 17th by county officials who have only said that the action was part of a, “precautionary investigation and record review…related to documentation within the education function of the department.” While no further details have been provided, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has confirmed for WHMI that Boyd is now the subject of an active investigation. It’s believed Boyd was one of the employees who received an Advanced EMT certification without attending a course led by Joseph Hahn, who had been the department’s Education Supervisor.



Hahn, who was fired by the county October 4th following an internal investigation, is currently appealing an order by the MDHHS to revoke his license. Sources within Livingston County EMS say that Hahn claimed he gave an ACLS (Advanced Cardiac Life Support) card to Boyd. Acting Livingston County Administrator Cindy Catanach would only say, “This is an ongoing investigation and the County will not have further comment until it is complete.” Boyd, who has also declined to comment, was set to retire by the end of the year after more than 30 years of service to the county.