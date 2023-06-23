$40k of Maintenance Equipment Stolen from Commercial Property in Brighton

June 23, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



Police are looking for two people who stole an estimated $40,000 worth of landscaping tools and maintenance equipment from a commercial property in Brighton.



According to the Green Oak Charter Township Police Department, two unknown suspects arrived at 7719 Kensington Court in Brighton on Sunday, June 11 at approximately 10:10 p.m.



The suspects arrived in a Ford Focus Hatchback and what is believed to be an older model Dodge Pick-up, hooked up to an enclosed Interstate Cargo Trailer. They left the property stealing the trailer and its contents totaling $40,000 in equipment.



According to a post from the department on social media, items stolen include:



An Interstate Cargo Trailer, Exmark Lazer Series 60” Riding Mower, Exmark Lazer Series 60” Riding Mower, Redmax 8560 Backpack blower (x4), Redmax 3060 weed whip (x2), Stihl 131 FS weed whip (x2), Stihl HF56 24" hedge trimmer, Stihl ts420 Concrete Saw, Wacker Plate Compactor, Stihl Kombimotor Unit



Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Hughes at 810-231-9626 Ext 240.