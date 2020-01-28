Suspects Sought In Rash Of Pinckney Car Break-Ins

January 28, 2020

An organized ring is believed to be behind a rash of vehicle break-ins and a car theft in Pinckney.



More than 30 vehicles were broken into Friday night, including along N. Dexter Street, as well as the Village Edge Condominiums and Honey Creek Meadows subdivision. Police say all of the vehicles that were targeted were left unlocked, including the vehicle that was stolen, which had the keys still in the ignition. At least four suspects are being sought for the thefts, which mirror incidents in Oakland, Lenawee and Washtenaw counties.



Police Chief Jeff Newton tells WHMI they believe the thefts were committed by an organized group and that anyone with information should call Crimestoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or Pinckney Police at 734-878-3700. They can also email: police@villageofpinckney.org (JK)