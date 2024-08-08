Suspects in Oakland County Home Invasion From Colombia, Mexico

August 8, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



The Oakland County Sheriff has been sounding the alarm for months about transnational gangs burglarizing high-end homes. Now five suspects are in custody, each being held on $1 million bond.



"It's different groups from different countries. We know for a fact that Chileans have been hammering Oakland County. We know this isn't the first group from Colombia that's been here in Oakland County," Sheriff Bouchard told WDIV Detroit.



Authorities have yet to verify their immigration status.



Police in Troy arrested the men when officers were called to a home in the Raintree Village subidivion last week. The homeowner reported seeing a stranger inside her house on her security camera.



"Kudos to our partners in Troy. They did a great job catching these folks," said Bouchard. "It follows the pattern that we said, if somebody gets caught it's probably because a neighbor saw them, an alarm went off, a homeowner had cameras, whatever the case may be."



"That was the case here. Troy jumped on it. Did an amazing job. Caught them."



The suspects are due in court August 15.