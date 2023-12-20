Suspects Arrested Following Retail Fraud Incident at Tanger Mall

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



Livingston County Sheriff’s Deputies and the Fowlerville Police Department coordinated efforts to track down three suspects linked to a retail fraud incident that occurred Tuesday evening at the Tanger Outlet Mall in Howell.



Following the retail fraud incident around 5:35 p.m., the suspect vehicle sped away from the outlet mall and drove toward downtown Fowlerville.



Officer Edmonds with the Fowlerville Police Department was positioned at the Grand River Avenue and Grand Avenue intersection in downtown Fowlerville when he spotted the suspect vehicle, a red Nissan Ultima, travelling at very high speeds.



The suspect engaged in a series of crashes in the downtown area, but police reported that no civilians were harmed.



Officer Edmonds followed the suspect vehicle until it stopped in front of the Sunoco gas station on South Grand Avenue near I-96.



Two suspects exited the vehicle and were taken into custody. A third suspect attempted to escape, but was arrested after he was discovered hiding in the Wendy’s restaurant next to Sunoco.



The suspects’ identities have not yet been released.



The coordinated effort was made successful by the Fowlerville Police Department, the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, Livingston County EMS, Fowlerville Fire Department, and Livingston County 911 Central Dispatch.



Fowlerville PD thanked everyone for their swift and decisive actions.



