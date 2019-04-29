Suspects Arrested After Police Chase Ends Near Fowlerville

Two suspects were arrested following a police chase that ended near Fowlerville.



The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office says the incident began Saturday at about 5pm when a Green Oak Township Police officer attempted to stop a vehicle at Whitmore Lake Road and Grand River Avenue. The occupants were wanted for possible criminal charges out of Washtenaw County. The suspect vehicle failed to stop and the Green Oak officers were joined by deputies from the Livingston County Sheriff's Office in pursuing the vehicle through several local townships.



After "Stop Sticks" were successfully deployed by the Fowlerville Police Department, flattening two of the suspect vehicle’s tires, the vehicle crashed at Grand River and Kane Road near Fowlerville. Both occupants were then taken into custody. The passenger, a 32-year old female from Coldwater was arrested on outstanding warrants and turned over to another jurisdiction. The Green Oak Township Police Department lodged the driver, a 27-year old male out of the Ann Arbor area, at the Livingston County Jail.



The Green Oak Township Police Department will be requesting several charges to be authorized on the suspect by the Livingston County Prosecutor's Office. (JK)