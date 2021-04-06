Suspect Wanted In Livingston County Arrested In Lyon Township

April 6, 2021

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





A New Hudson man with multiple felony warrants out in two counties, including Livingston, has been arrested in Oakland County.



Deputies with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call just after 9:30pm, Saturday, at the 30400 block of Milford Road in Lyon Township. While in the area, they had observed a vehicle that was carrying a 21-year-old man from New Hudson in the passenger seat.



The suspect, unidentified in the Sheriff’s Office report, had multiple felony warrants out for his arrest from Livingston and Macomb counties.



Officers initiated a traffic stop and directed the subject to exit the vehicle, but he refused to do so. As deputies attempted to remove him, he physically resisted, and then tried to run away. A deputy hit him with two Taser shots that were ineffective, but they were eventually able to handcuff him.



One officer suffered minor cuts during the struggle and was treated by the fire department at the scene.



The subject’s 16-year-old sister, who was a backseat passenger, interfered with the arrest and was released to her mother pending Juvenile Court charges.



The suspect was taken to McLaren Oakland Hospital for medical clearance. Following that, he was transported to the Oakland County Jail and lodged on his outstanding warrants and pending the issuance of charges.