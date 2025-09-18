Suspect Sought in Armed Robbery of Dairy Queen in Hamburg Twp

September 18, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Hamburg Township Police are asking the public's help to track down an armed robbery suspect who targeted the Dairy Queen on East M-36 Wednesday night.



According to a social media post, the officers were dispatched to the location around 9:30 pm.



A preliminary investigation revealed that one suspect, described as a thinly built black man, about six-feet tall wearing a black hoodie, entered the DQ wearing a mask and gloves.



The suspect produced a handgun and held the three employees at gunpoint while he took money and other personal items from the employees.



During the robbery, the suspect punched two of the employees. The suspect fled westbound on foot through the parking lot.



A search of the area was conducted by officers utilizing a K9 team and drones. The suspect was not located but evidence of the crime was recovered. The two employees who were physically assaulted were transported to the hospital by Livingston County EMS.



Hamburg Township officers were assisted at the scene by a Michigan State Police K9 team, Green Oak Township Police, and the Pinckney Police Department.



Anyone with information on this incident is asked to please contact Detective Kim Leeds at (810) 231-9391, ext. 462 or via email at kleeds@hamburg.mi.us