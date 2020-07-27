Suspect Sought After Iosco Township Hit & Run

July 27, 2020

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





Police are searching for a hit and run suspect after a bicyclist was injured Sunday in Iosco Township.



Deputies with the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched at approximately 9:30pm to Bull Run Road near Munsell Road for a hit and run crash involving a bicycle and a white Ford pick-up. A preliminary investigation revealed that a 17-year-old Howell resident was southbound on Bull Run Road riding a bicycle when he was struck by what witnesses indicated was a newer model White Ford F-150 crew cab pick-up.



After witnesses spoke to the driver of the pick-up, it left the scene southbound on Bull Run Road. They also indicated the pick-up had damage to the front passenger headlight area. The Howell teen was transported to the University of Michigan Hospital with life threatening injuries by Livingston County Ambulance. Bull Run Road was closed for approximately three hours during the investigation. Deputies were assisted at the scene by Livingston County Ambulance and the Fowlerville Area Fire Department.



Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Deputy Brad Neff at 517-540-7984. The crash remains under investigation by the Livingston County Major Crash Team.