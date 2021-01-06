Suspect In Fowlerville Gun Store Robbery Enters Plea

January 6, 2021

One of two suspects charged with robbing several gun stores, including one in Livingston County, has entered a plea.



19-year-old Brandon McClure and 20-year-old Daniel Rae were charged by a federal grand jury in 2019 with Conspiracy to Steal Firearms from a Federally-Licensed Firearms Dealer and Possess Stolen Firearms. In U.S. District Court on Tuesday, Rae entered a guilty plea to the charge, admitting to Judge Stephanie Davis that he and McClure, who he did not refer to by name, knowingly stole the weapons.



Agents with The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) previously testified that McClure and Rae, along with a third suspect, broke into Titus Kustoms LLC on Grand Avenue in Fowlerville in the early morning hours of December 11th, 2019 and stole more than a dozen firearms. It was one of at least half a dozen gun stores in southeast Michigan that the trio was accused of either trying to break into or did break into and stole weapons from, including Men of Arms in Charlotte, a week after the Fowlerville robbery.



Police caught McClure and a juvenile suspect after that final break-in attempt and then raided several locations that both McClure and Rae had been spotted at, finding stolen firearms, blue latex gloves that matched those found at the scene in Fowlerville and price tags from several of the stores, including Fowlerville’s Titus Kustoms location.



Sentencing for Rae was set for May 5th, at which point he faces a maximum of five years in prison and three years of supervised release. McClure, who previously entered a not guilty plea, has a trial date set for March 23rd.