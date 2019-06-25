Suspect Charged In Unadilla Township Home Invasion

A Stockbridge man has been charged in connection with a home break-in in Unadilla Township.



32-year-old David Daniel Houck was arraigned Friday in 53rd District Court in Howell on one count each of 2nd degree home invasion, and breaking and entering a building with intent. His bond was set at $30,000 cash/surety. The charges are related to the June 19th incident. Police received a report of a break-in at a Hadley Road residence and officers responded to investigate.



A blood hound was used to track the suspect to a neighboring residence. Police say the suspect, now identified as Houck, later admitted to police that he had entered the garage of the residence. Houck is due back in court July 2nd for a probable cause conference. (DK)