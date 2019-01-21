Man Who Led Local Police Chase Charged In Father's Death

January 21, 2019

The suspect who allegedly killed his father and then led authorities on a multi-county chase that eventually ended in the Howell area has been arraigned.



31-year-old Dane Mathew Steward of Royal Oak is charged with one count of 1st degree murder, which carries a penalty of life in prison without the possibility of parole. Steward was arraigned today before the Honorable Derek Meinecke of the 44th District Court. Police found 73-year-old Dennis Steward's body last Thursday inside the home the two men shared in Royal Oak. His hands and legs were bound and an autopsy determined he died from strangulation and had likely been dead for more than a day. His car was missing. Police had responded after concerned relatives contacted authorities.



Authorities issued an alert for the vehicle and Dane Steward. Gratiot County deputies were called out Thursday evening to investigate a man acting erratically, who allegedly assaulted the deputies and fled – leading police on an hour-long chase through Clinton, Ingham and Livingston Counties. Despite having two flat tires, the chase continued. Spike strips were eventually deployed and the vehicle became completely disabled on I-96 west of Mason Road near Howell, where Steward was hospitalized for minor injuries and then turned over to Royal Oak Police. The agency says Steward does not have a criminal history but he remains wanted out of Gratiot and Livingston Counties for his actions stemming from the assault on deputies and lengthy pursuit last Thursday.



Steward was denied bond. His next scheduled court date is set February 1st at 8:30am in 44th District Court in Royal Oak. (JM)