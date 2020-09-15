Suspect Charged In Milford Jewelry Store Robbery

September 15, 2020

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





Charges have been filed against a suspect in the robbery of a jewelry store in downtown Milford.



48-year-old Dennis Michael Maynarich was charged with armed robbery for the incident September 1st at the Rottermond Jewelers on North Main Street. Authorities say Maynarich walked into the store with a gun and demanded a particular piece of jewelry before fleeing. The robbery was reported and police were later able to locate Maynarich in a nearby parking lot.



FBI Special Agent Mara Schneider previously said Maynarich was also a suspect in a number of robbery incidents in Oakland County. A check of court records shows he is also charged in Novi with first degree retail fraud and armed robbery for two separate incidents there.



Maynarich is jailed in Oakland County under a $500,000 bond, with a probable cause conference scheduled for Wednesday in district court for both the Milford and Novi armed robbery charges.