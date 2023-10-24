Suspect Charged in White Oak Township Homicide

October 24, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



A suspect has charged in the death of a Lansing woman, whose body was found in White Oak Township last week.



The Ingham County Sheriff's Office arrested and charged 57-year-old Jacobo Montalvo, also from Lansing, with murdering 29-year-old Alecia Gallegos. Her body was found on Monday, October 14th near Iosco and Brogan Roads, about 7 miles south of downtown Webberville.



Montalvo was charged on Saturday, October 21st with open murder and unlawful imprisonment in Gallegos's death. A motive and incidents leading up to the murder have not yet been released.



As of Monday, Montalvo was being held without bond and a probable cause conference has been scheduled for October 31st.



In a statement from Sheriff Scott Wrigglesworth, "This case involves the tragic death of a young woman who left behind a family and a community. Our thoughts are with Ms. Gallegos’s family as they grieve her loss."



A GoFundMe page has been organized by Gallegos's mother, Rachael Hidalgo. On the fundraising page, Hidalgo writes that her daughter leaves behind, '6 brothers, 4 sisters, 2 nieces, and 1 nephew, as well as plenty of uncles and cousins.'



Photo Courtesy of The Ingham County Sheriff's Office.