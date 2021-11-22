Suspect Arraigned In Oceola Township Double Homicide

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





The suspect in a double homicide last Friday in Oceola Township has been charged with two counts of open murder.



22-year-old Chance Raymond Hallam stood mute Sunday morning at his arraignment in front of 53rd District Court Judge Daniel Bain. Hallam has been identified by neighbors as the grandson of the victims; 75-year-old Dale Dormanen and his wife, 79-year-old Joan Dormanen. Their bodies were found Friday morning inside their home at 1263 Maple Leaf Lane by Michigan State Police troopers who responded to a complaint call. Hallam was still on the phone with 911 at the time and was taken into custody.



At Sunday’s arraignment, Hallam’s court-appointed defense attorney requested that her client be referred to the state’s forensic center for a competency and criminal responsibility exam, which was granted by Judge Bain. Chief Assistant Prosecutor Carolyn Henry requested that Hallam be held without bond, noting the fact he was charged with two murders, the nature of which she called “extremely disturbing.” She also noted that Hallam has a juvenile record, and was also currently on probation from a previous conviction for Operating While Intoxicated.



While no details have been forthcoming about how they died, well-placed sources have told WHMI that once inside the home, first responders found both of the victims dead from stab wounds. One of the victims was reportedly found in a bathtub and the other in a bedroom.



Autopsies were conducted, but authorities are awaiting those results. Future court dates will be set based on the timing of the competency exams.