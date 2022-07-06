Longtime Community Member Passes Away

July 6, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A well-known community member and local attorney has passed away.



Susan Spagnuolo passed away on July 1st at the age of 82. Her family said she “lived to help people, especially those unable to help themselves”.



Spagnuolo and her husband Frank had ten children before his passing. She earned two college degrees and was a Fowlerville school teacher for seven years.



Spagnuolo practiced law in Howell from 1979 to 2018. Her family says her favorite job was working for the Legal Aid Office of Livingston County and that she “loved helping people but hated charging them for her work”.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that people consider donating to “Oliver Stones”, a non-profit named after her grandson, Oliver, that supplies headstones to children and young adults whose families can’t afford one. Donations are also being encouraged to an elephant sanctuary in Nepal.



Details are available in the attached obituary.