Original Oil Painting To Debut At Earl Farm Foundation’s Sunflower Festival

July 30, 2025

This weekend, a one-of-a-kind artwork will come to life in the heart of a sunflower field during the Earl Farm Foundation’s Sunflower Festival.



Artist Susan Pominville’s latest work, Gathering Place, is a 4’x8’ oil painting composed of 100 individually hand-painted canvases. Each one is a signed original, created to stand alone - and as part of something bigger.



The painting will be unveiled at Earl Farm Foundation’s Sunflower Festival this weekend, where the full piece will be shown just once before each canvas heads to its new home.



Proceeds support Earl Farm Foundation’s mission to provide regular protein deliveries to local food pantries.



Pominville said “This isn’t just about art—it’s about community, generosity, and the power of doing something good together”.



It was all said to have started with a moment of connection under the glow of string lights.



A release states “the idea of creating a single painting made of 100 individual pieces first sparked in 2021 - after months apart, the need to remind us we are all connected inspired artist Susan Pominville’s first sunflower-themed 100-piece work. The idea was to celebrate all of us as unique individuals while reminding us that we are all one. That same year, at Earl Farm Foundation’s Sunflower Party, something deeper took root. As the sun dropped low and fairy lights glowed in a 200-year-old shag bark hickory, the magic of that night became the inspiration behind this year’s painting, Gathering Place.”



Almost half of the 100 pieces have already sold. Each one helps feed families in Livingston County through the Foundation’s year-round efforts.



This weekend’s event includes:

-A walkable sunflower field

-The barn gallery filled with original art

-Live bands Friday + Saturday

-Free food + drinks

-Gathering Place, on view before it’s divided into collector pieces



Anyone who purchases a piece receives free Sunday admission for themselves and their guests, with art pick-up available Saturday after 9pm or Sunday from noon to 5pm.



ABOUT EARL FARM FOUNDATION: Earl Farm Foundation provides regular deliveries of farm-raised beef to food pantries across Livingston County—supporting local families with access to fresh, healthy food. Learn more at EarlFarm.com



ABOUT ART DOING GOOD: ART Doing Good is a non-profit using art to inspire generosity, support local nonprofits, and turn creativity into meaningful impact. Learn more at ARTDoingGood.org.