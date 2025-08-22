Woman Charged With Embezzling More Than $2 Million From Local RV Center

August 22, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A woman has been charged with embezzling more than $2 (M) million from an RV center in Wixom.



56-year-old Susan O’Hara of New Boston was arraigned in 33rd District Court in Woodhaven on eight felony charges for allegedly embezzling from her employer, General RV Center.



Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced that O’Hara is charged with:



-Three counts of Embezzlement – $100,000 or More, a 20-year felony;

-One count of Using a Computer to Commit a Crime, a 20-year felony;

-Three counts of Forgery, a 14-year felony; and

-One count of Identity Theft, a 5-year felony.



As an employee of General RV Center, located in Wixom, it is alleged O’Hara used her access to the company’s systems and client information to issue checks to a person whose identity she assumed and cashed those checks.



The matter was referred to the Department of Attorney General by the Wixom Police Department.



Nessel said “Financial crimes cause real harm to Michigan businesses and consumers. I want to thank the Wixom Police Department for their investigative work and for referring this case to my office. We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to hold accountable those who abuse their positions for personal gain.”



Wixom Police Chief Phil Langmeyer said “The Wixom Police Department takes the security of its businesses seriously and I am proud of the work done by both the Wixom Police Department and the Michigan Attorney General's Office. This was an example of great collaboration by our agencies.”



O’Hara will next appear in the 33rd District Court on September 2nd.