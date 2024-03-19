Susan Longsworth Appointed 44th Circuit Court Judge

March 19, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Governor Gretchen Whitmer has appointed a new Livingston County Circuit Court judge.



Susan Longsworth was appointed to the 44th Circuit Court to fill a partial term following the resignation of longtime Judge Michael Hatty, who retired effective Sunday.



Longsworth is a solo practitioner in Howell focusing primarily on criminal defense. Previously, she served for a decade as an assistant prosecuting attorney in the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office, and as a law clerk for Judge Susan Dobrich of the 43rd Circuit Court in Cass County.



Longsworth is a member of the Livingston County Bar Association, Oversight Policy Board for Substance Use Treatment and Prevention, and Women Lawyers Association of Michigan. She received her Bachelor of Arts in English Literature and Spanish Language and Literature from Marquette University and her Juris Doctor from Notre Dame Law School.



Longsworth said "I am honored to receive this appointment, and for the opportunity to serve my community on the Livingston County Circuit Court bench. I look forward to working with my colleagues and the legal community to continue to build trust in our judiciary and emphasize fairness, justice, and compassion in our legal system."



Longsworth’s term will commence on April 8th and runs through January of 2025, when she’ll need to run for election.



Meanwhile, it was earlier announced that the honorable Matthew J. McGivney was appointed chief judge for Livingston County via an order from the Michigan Supreme Court.