Event To Mark International Survivors Of Suicide Loss Day

November 14, 2023

Dan Martin / news@whmi.com





This coming Saturday is “International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day.”



Livingston County Community Mental Health says the day is a time for friends and family who have lost loved ones to suicide to join together for healing and support.



Livingston County CMH is holding its “Loss Survivor Day” event on November 18th from 9:30 to 11:30 am at the Children's Building at 622 Grand River Avenue in Howell. The event includes a speaker and/or panel of people who are survivors of suicide loss. That will be followed by a short documentary film produced by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention…and a discussion. At the close of the morning, those that have been lost will be commemorated.



The event will be held in the lower level of the building. Enter at the north end, parallel to Clinton Street.



For additional information call 517-546-4126 or visit the provided link.