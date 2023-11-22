New All-Inclusive Survivor Playscape Opens To Community

November 22, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A new, inclusive playscape is now open and ready for the community to learn, play, and explore together.



Survivor Playscape at Genoa Township Park off Dorr Road officially opened during a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony this afternoon attended by more than 100 people.



Construction of the unique playground was funded by the remarkable efforts of Howell High School students through the annual Senior Survivor fundraiser, raising over $450,000. The initiative was further supported by Genoa Township and Michigan Recreational Construction, showcasing “a powerful community partnership”.



Survivor Playscape is an inclusive playground that allows individuals of all abilities to learn, play, and explore together. The playscape blends natural elements like logs, stumps, ropes, boulders, and native plants to create a sensory-rich environment. It's a place where children can develop physically, engage their imagination, and enhance problem-solving skills through adventurous, self-directed play.



With students from Senior Survivor 2021 and 2022 leading the ribbon-cutting, the event showcased the impact that the project has had on the community. The event was a celebration and an invitation for the community to engage with the new innovative space that will become a community landmark promoting inclusivity, learning, and imagination.