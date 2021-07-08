Meeting To Highlight Invasive European Frog-Bit Plant

By Jessica Mathews/News@whmi.com





A meeting next week aims to educate the public about an invasive aquatic plant that has been found in stormwater ponds, wetlands and drains in areas that include Lyon Township and Milford.



European frog-bit, an invasive aquatic plant, has been found in 17 stormwater ponds, wetlands and drains in the Novi area. The Oakland County Cooperative Invasive Species Management Area is leading management efforts and seeking permission from people to survey waters on their properties.



While the plant is established along Michigan’s east coast, officials say it has only been found in a small number of inland bodies of water, making the Oakland County detection a significant discovery.



The plant, which resembles miniature water lilies, can be moved from one body of water to another when its small seeds or plant fragments attach to wildlife, boats or recreational gear. To prevent widespread infestation, it is said to be important to identify and manage infested areas.



Oakland County CISMA Director Erica Clites says they’re hoping to reach homeowner associations, businesses and individual residents with ponds, detention basins or wetlands on their properties. The survey focuses on the plants in the water and usually takes about 15 to 45 minutes.



Through support from the Michigan Invasive Species Grant Program, the surveys are free to landowners in the project area which includes various communities including Lyon Township, South Lyon, Wixom and parts of Milford Township. Teams from Friends of the Rouge and the Huron River Watershed Council will conduct the survey.



Meanwhile, the Oakland County CISMA has scheduled a virtual public meeting on Zoom at 7pm on Wednesday, July 14th to discuss its European frog-bit program and answer questions.



Registration details and more information is available in the provided link.