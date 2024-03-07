Survey Seeks Input on Safety & Accessibility of Huron Valley Trail

March 7, 2024

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



Officials are seeking input on the safety, wayfinding, and accessibility of a busy trail system in Oakland County.



Paved and mostly flat, the Huron Valley Trail (HVT) links several suburban communities, parks, and large recreation areas while providing connections to a growing network of trails.



The Western Oakland County Trailway Management Council, in partnership with SEMCOG and member communities, is undertaking a safety audit to assist with determining future trailway improvements such as safety conditions, roadway crossings, amenities, and overall user experiences.



The Huron Valley Trail is a tremendous asset to Oakland and surrounding counties and runs through portions of Milford, Wixom, Lyon Township, New Hudson, South Lyon. The route connects to a larger network of trails within Southeast Michigan, including over 25 miles of trails in Island Lake State Recreation Area, Kensington Metropark, and the Michigan Air Line Trail.



The northern portion of the HVT is also a segment on Route 1 of the Great Lake-to-Lake Trail, which extends from Lake Michigan to Lake Huron.



Councilmembers are seeking feedback from nearby residents and users of the Huron Valley Trail system regarding safety and accessibility improvements.



Trail-goers are encouraged to participate in a survey to outline their experiences, preferences, and knowledge about the HVT. Feedback and observations will be forwarded to the council and taken into consideration regarding future upgrades.



Completed surveys will be accepted through March 20, 2024. A link to the survey is provided.