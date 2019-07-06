Survey Seeks Residents' Input On Traffic Safety

July 6, 2019

SEMCOG, the Southeast Michigan Council of Governments, and the Metropolitan Affairs Coalition (MAC) have launched a survey to better understand travel behaviors in Southeast Michigan and evaluate the region's traffic safety education campaign, “Walk.Bike.Drive.Safe”.



SEMCOG’s webpage dedicated to the campaign states that pedestrians and bicyclists are much more likely to suffer an injury or fatality in a traffic crash than drivers. It is also noted that while pedestrian and bicycle crashes make up approximately two percent of all traffic crashes, they account for almost 30 percent of all traffic fatalities in Southeast Michigan.



SEMCOG Executive Director Kathleen Lomako adds that while engineering and enforcement are key aspects of enhancing traffic safety, education also plays an important role. The Pulse of the Region survey is a way for SEMCOG to work with local governments and other partners to evaluate public understanding of safety issues and educate residents on important safety behaviors.



Five participants will be randomly selected to receive a $100 Visa gift card and must live in Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, St. Clair, Washtenaw, or Wayne County to win. A link to the survey is posted below. (DK)